Blacq Avay Records singer Zulitums rubbishes reports hinting on a good friendship gone bad with singer Ronald Maro.

With Zulitums having a major breakthrough as a singer in 2020, rumors started making rounds claiming how he had fallen out with his old friend, also singer, Ronald Maro.

Before Blacq Avay Records came into the picture, Zulitums was a resident producer and backup vocalist at Maro’s ‘Volume Up’ studio.

They, however, parted ways in April 2020 as Zulitums embarked on pursuing a career as an artiste. This raised a few rumors of a good friendship gone sour.

Maro

During an interview on Spark TV, Zulitums distanced himself from the alleged beef situation with his longtime folk.

He acknowledged how Maro has always been supportive of whatever he has placed his hands on and he cannot wish him bad.

We are very good friends and we talk often. We bond a lot because he is not only my friend but my brother. Zulitums

Maro missed Zulitums’ album launch last year and it fueled the rumors further. The One Minute singer, however, explained that Maro informed him prior to the party that he was not gonna be able to make it to the party due to other engagements.

“When I sent him the invitation, he told me that he wouldn’t be able to make it because he was very busy with the process of relocating to Germany. He had a lot on his plate and I understood this,” Zulitums explained.

“When Blacq Avay contacted me in lockdown, moving was very difficult but Maro moved with me three times to come and discuss the deal with these guys. So those are all lies. Maro and I have never fallen out,” Zulitums added.