Konde Boy Music Worldwide CEO, Harmonize, surprised his new girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja with a gift of a brand new Toyota crown just a few weeks after making their relationship public.

Harmonize disclosed the gift of a car that he gave to his new girlfriend when he shared videos on his Instagram stories as the renown movie actress was caught unaware while leaving the gym on Thursday evening.

According to the videos that we came across, Harmonize could clearly be heard asking Kajala to accept his small gift while promising that more goodies will be flowing her way as their romance and love continues to blossom.

This is your Car Baby Take it. This is my small gift to you Harmonize

It is reported that Harmonize started dating Kajala just a month after he was ditched by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti and made their affair public on February, 12th.

On February 14th, Valentines day they painted the city red as they celebrated the day sharing photos as he welcomed her to his empire.

The pair have since inked their necks with tattoos bearing initials of each others name whereby Harmonize has letter “K” with a queen’s symbol and Kajala has letter “H” with a King’s symbol as well.

It should be recalled that Kajala is the ex-baby mama to popular Tanzania producer P Funk Majani. They share a daughter who just sat her O-level studies this year.

Harmonize is said to have broken up with his Italian wife Sarah after clear reports revealed that he cheated on her and sired a child out of wedlock.

Sarah who felt betrayed by Harmonize then decided to call it quits from the relationship in December last year and walked out of their marriage which was barely two years old.