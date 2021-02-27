Uganda’s renown head of local herbalists, Sylvia Namutebi alias Mama Fiina has once again shown that she is a generous woman after she contributed a whopping Shs20M cash towards singer and actress Evelyn Lagu’s fundraiser campaign.

Mama Fiina made the huge contribution towards Evelyn Lagu’s treatment fundraiser campaign during a car wash event that was held at singer Mesach Semakula’s Papa’s Spot where artists and well-wishers conveyed to solicit funds to fly her out for kidney transplant.

The Shs20M contribution from Mama Fiina was also coupled up with her efforts when she involved herself in washing journalists cars for Shs100k.

She went ahead and called upon churches and their religious leaders across Kampala to at least contribute a minimum of Shs5M in efforts to get Evelyn Lagu flown out for treatment as she battles for her life.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe also contributed Shs2M cash as Worship House Church and prayed for the actress wishing her a quick recovery.

Pastor Bugembe and Mama Fiina’s contribution came on the heels of Evelyn Lagu’s hunt for Shs250m.

The event was attended by King Michael, Ronald Mayinja among other artists.