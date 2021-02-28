Singer Bruno Kiggundu, better known as Bruno K, has called upon established artists to always help upcoming artists promote their songs whenever they offer them collaborations.

While appearing on NTV’s T-Nation, Bruno K asked established artists to stop looking at collaborations being only benefitial uto upcoming artists reasoning that if it becomes a hit, both artists benefit from it.

He added that when a song becomes a hit, the established artist gets more hype and praise from the media and fans for helping bring a rising artist to the limelight.

Musicians should stop looking at collaborations as benefiting the other rising artists. If we have done a song together, we should both promote it because if it works out, we both benefit. Bruno K

Bruno K’s reasoning got Crysto Panda excited and he quickly heaped praise upon Sheebah Karungi for offering him a chance to jump on his Kyoyina Omanya song which was a monster jam during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.