Eva Apio, the Ugandan UK-based model, will be setting foot in Uganda again in two months time to cater for the needy children through her Foundation.

Eva Apio is a 20-year-old model and fashion influencer based in the United Kingdom. She was born in Uganda to celebrated supermodel and fashionista Eva Mbabazi.

In July 2020, UK-based Ugandan model Eva Apio set up the Eva Apio Foundation in Uganda to cater for the unique needs of the Ugandan youth ahead of her return to the country.

The Eva Apio Foundation is a charitable organisation established in 2020 to cater for the unique needs of Ugandan and African youth. The newly formed organisation responds to the needs of children and young people from diverse backgrounds and ethnic groups.

Read Also: London Based Ugandan model Eva Apio slays in new photoshoot (PHOTOS)

“Our main aim at Eva Apio Foundation is to provide a happy, caring, stimulating and user-friendly environment where young people will interact with and learn from each other, recognize and achieve their fullest potential and enable them to make a smooth transition to productive adulthood,” Eva Apio revealed in 2020.

She also revealed how she so badly wanted to visit Uganda and Nigeria that same year but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, she failed to make it home.

Her major purpose of returning to Uganda is to find solutions for children whose situations, she says, touch her heart.

Didn’t wanna go back home without a purpose or solution to some problems that touch my heart. Growing up with children who had to walk miles for water or food, who had to live with abusers didn’t sit right with me. Eva Apio Foundation is here and I couldn’t be happier. Eva Apio

Her long-awaited return to Uganda is, however, set to happen soon…as soon as April.

During an Instagram live on Saturday, the model and philanthropist was asked when she will be returning to Uganda.

In her reply, she revealed that she will be stepping on Ugandan soil again in two months time.

I will be returning to Uganda in April. Eva Apio

Over the years, Eva Apio has garnered a following within Africa from her modeling career and charitable works.

Her Ugandan fans cannot wait to receive her with warm hugs come April.