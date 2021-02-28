City socialite Herbert Shonga has revealed that he can’t wait to be the best man at his ex-lover Dorothy Shonga’s forthcoming wedding. It’s just a year since their divorce.

Herbert Shonga expressed his thoughts via his social media pages as the pair marked a year since they officially divorced in court.

When court ended their marriage, they each moved on with Herbert hooking up Sasha Brighton who he promised to wed but to-date, nothing has yet happened.

Happy one-year divorce anniversary. Can’t wait to be the best man at your forthcoming Wedding. eeeiiiish oba njogede byakyi kale. Anyway onabyeyogerera nze tebampulidde. Herbert Shonga

At the moment, Herbert seems to be feeling the pinch more than Dorothy as he is the one always posting and making fun comments about his ex-lover who has kept ignoring him but recently prayed that he settles down with one love partner.