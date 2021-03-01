Multi-talented award-winning Afrobeat musician, songwriter, producer, and guitarist Aziz Azion is on the hunt for a driver who knocked his car and sped off.
The singer shared photos of his damaged car on his social media platforms and also posted the registration number plate of the car that knocked him.
He went ahead to advise the owner of the car to report himself to him before the things go from bad to worse.
Car number UAY 343N ( Forward). U knocked my car and u ran away. U on wanted Pliz better bring yr self man.Aziz