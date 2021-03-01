Daniel Kaluuya won yet another major award at the Golden Globe Awards 2020 which were held on Sunday 28th February 2021.

32-year-old Ugandan-British actor and writer Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor and writer who began his career as a teenager in improvisational theatre.

He subsequently appeared in the first two seasons of the British television series Skins, in which he co-wrote some of the episodes.

Overtime, he has played roles in several films but most notably, his role in the 2018 blockbuster movie Black Panther still stands out amongst his Ugandan fans.

On Sunday, Daniel Kaluuya was presented with the award of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards 2021 for his role in the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ film.

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is a 2021 American biographical drama film about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, at the hands of William O’Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield), an FBI informant.

Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, and Martin Sheen also star. The film is directed and produced by Shaka King, who wrote the screenplay with Will Berson, based on a story by the pair and Kenny and Keith Lucas.

Congratulations Kaluuya!