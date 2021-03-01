Over the weekend, Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa stunned the nation when he secretly got introduced by the love of his life identified as Angel Kawunda in a colorful ceremony that was held in Nakasongola.

Mr. Emmanuel Lwasa’s introduction ceremony left many surprised as he was introduced by a lady who is less known to the public just a few days after snubbing renown media personality and BBS Telefayina presenter Dianah Nabatanzi who had for long been rumored to be in a romatic affair with him.

When Lwasa was asked why he had dumped Nabatanzi and instead got introduced by Angel, he disclosed that the TV presenter was very unappreciative, ill-mannered, disrespectful, and also undermined him yet he had done so many things for her.

Among the things that Lwasa had done for Nabatanzi included buying her a Pajero, starting a fashion and clothing line business, and buying household materials, plus paying her rent.

With all that done, Nabatanzi still failed to show respect to the loaded tycoon something which prompted Lwasa to ditch her for Angel.

During the interview, Lwasa assured the public how his relationship with Nabatanzi was done and dusted and yet again told whoever wants to shoot their shot at her to go on.

The most surprising revelation at the function was when Lwasa stressed that if he ever feels stressed or unhappy in his new marriage with Angel Kawunda, he will dump her, hook another babe and move on with life.

While at the function, Lwasa gifted Kawunda with a brand new car (Mark X model) plus many other gifts as he showed off his financial power.