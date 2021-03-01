Multimedia professional Moses Rudende has joined Nxt Radio following the departure of Marcus Kwikiriza.

Rudende will work with programme co-host Karitas Karisimbi, the arrival dubbed “rude awakening.”

The strategic communicator comes with experience from another local radio – XFM – where he previously worked in the same position between June 2010 and February 2018.

Kin Kariisa – the CEO of Next Media Group and Nxt Radio among other personalities welcomed Rudende to the media group on Twitter.

“Welcome to the winning team, @rudende. We are more than thrilled to have you as part of

@nxtradioug in particular, and @nextmediaug.

“I have all the trust that you will make us even better, and that you will enjoy your time with us. Congratulations! #NxtMorningZoo #NextMediaUG,” Kin wrote.