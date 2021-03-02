Chosen Becky features Hanson Baliruno on this brand new song dubbed ‘Kapyaata’ as they both compliment each other’s music styles to create a masterpiece.

Kapyaata, produced by Baur, is a love song full of rhythm and rich lyrics by both artistes. ‘Kapyaata’ is a Luganda word translated to mean ‘brand new’.

In the song, the artistes sing about lovers who are promising each other to stay calm and enjoy their new relationship. It is a comfortable flow for both artistes.

The visuals were directed by Aaronaire and they give so much to watch; with the Stars Empire singer showing off his dance strokes as Chosen Becky relays her acting skills.

Take a gaze: