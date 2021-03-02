Chosen Becky features Hanson Baliruno on this brand new song dubbed ‘Kapyaata’ as they both compliment each other’s music styles to create a masterpiece.

Kapyaata, produced by Baur, is a love song full of rhythm and rich lyrics by both artistes. ‘Kapyaata’ is a Luganda word translated to mean ‘brand new’.

In the song, the artistes sing about lovers who are promising each other to stay calm and enjoy their new relationship. It is a comfortable flow for both artistes.

The visuals were directed by Aaronaire and they give so much to watch; with the Stars Empire singer showing off his dance strokes as Chosen Becky relays her acting skills.

Take a gaze:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

