Daddy Andre and Nina Roz, one of the most popular celebrity couples in town, dropped the visuals to their banger ‘Andele’.

‘Andele’, produced by Daddy Andre, is one of the biggest jams in Uganda this year. The BMR singer and producer links up with Nina Roz to give us good melodies.

The song has rocked several social media platforms and dominated a couple of playlists and music charts since release and it now has visuals to it.

The two lovers Andre and Nina keep a distance away from each other and never appear in any scene together.

Critics have already arose to question the quality of the video which they say was hurriedly done on top of the poor camera angles and movement. For such a big hit, the visuals fall short of most people’s expectations.

The visuals were directed by Black Market Records Films, cut by Arthur and Traffic Films. It is a video you will easily fall in love with. Take a gaze: