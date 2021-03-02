Last week, renown media personality Daniel Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku added another year to his age. For a whole week, he was being showered with lots of gifts.

As they say, that new age comes with new blessings, beginnings, and challenges, for Kasuku it is evident that he is in hyper moods and ready to celebrate his new age in style.

The outspoken presenter has just disclosed that he is currently looking forward to mingling and dating women older than he is.

Kasuku made the declaration of dating sugar mummies as his new age’s resolution public while on KFM.

So now am moving into the level of dating sugar mummies. Now I want to start dating women who are older than me. Kasuku

Apart from revealing how he wants to start dating sugar mummies, following the love that he was shown, Kasuku jokingly dropped a teaser to the Head of State asking him to appoint him somewhere or he risks being challenged in the next general election.