For those who have been wondering which religious group the president of local healers, Sophia Namutebi a.k.a Mama Fiina belongs to, you got served.

While at singer Evelyn Lagu’s car wash event, the popular head of traditional herbalists, Mama Fiina stunned many of her followers when she revealed that she became saved long ago and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and personal savior.

Mama Fiina went on narrate that she is a born-again Christian and that renown city pastors; Wilson Bugembe and Aloysious Bujingo are her favorite preachers.

She, however, took a jab at city worship centers stressing that the challenge with the churches in Uganda is that they only know how to receive rather than give back to the needy.

She added that it is also the same problem affecting the elected leaders reasoning that people put them in offices expecting to be served but they only end up fulfilling their selfish interests.

The problem with our churches their just here to receive rather than help the needy and communities and have just hinted about it in good faith and I think they should style up. I got saved long ago. Pastor Bugembe and Aloysius Bujingo are my preachers. Mama Fiina

Mama Fiina also noted that she spearheaded Evelyn Lagu’s kidney transplant car wash campaign not because of their friendship but due to her will to help people who are in need.