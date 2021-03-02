Jera, a Ugandan female singer, added her voice to the various others around East Africa that have done renditions of Wasafi Classic Baby songstress Zuchu’s hit song dubbed ‘Sukari’.

‘Sukari’ is a beautiful Swahili song originally composed by Wasafi songstress Zuchu. It has slowly grown onto Ugandans, becoming a favorite for most.

It is also a common song amongst East Africans on different social media apps especially TikTok. It is a major banger that has seen Zuchu break a few YouTube records among female East African artistes.

According to Jera, the song is a favorite for most Ugandans but several do not understand the meaning of the song and hence why she hit studio to redo it in Luganda.

Jera’s rendition has already received a lot of criticism with questions arising on if she asked for persmision and got the rights to redo the song.

Take a listen to the song below:

