Former TV presenter and producer at Vision Group Justine Nameere has called out men to stop bragging and publicizing the good things they offer to women when they breakup.

Justine Nameere made the plea after watching a video clip where Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa stung his ex-lover and BSS Telefayina presenter Diana Nabatanzi after their love affair hit a dead end.

Going by the TV interview, Lwasa regretted the time he wasted dating Nabatanzi and all the fancy things he offered her from a very expensive car, providing her with house-hold materials, footing her rent, and also setting up a business for her; and yet the rewards weren’t worth his ‘investments’.

Lwasa went on to disclose how Nabatanzi failed to give birth for him in a period of five years that they have dated. He also stated that she could be infertile.

Having watched the clip, the controversial Nameere took to her socials and requested fellow women to make their own money so that they stop being trashed by old men.