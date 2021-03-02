Celebrated rapper Navio, real name Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, features renown singer and songwriter Shena Skies on a brand new song dubbed ‘Rare’.

Arguably the two best writers in the game, this pair- have come together to release the most flawless collaboration.

‘Rare’ describes exactly what this song by Navio and Shena Skies is: the type of amazing single that rarely happens.

Off an EP called ‘Vibes Out The East’ that Navio will be releasing in a matter of months, this single sets the tone for the project.

It is both a local and international song- simultaneously able to cater for all markets that enjoy good music.

The song is a love track that rekindles the international flair that Ugandan acts were once known for, with a local touch that makes it accessible to all.

The beat is not the regular commercial tune that the masses have become accustomed to- with young producer Lucian bringing his fresh perspective to the track.

Pay close attention to the ease with which each bar is written and delivered. You would think that these two were some sort of Ugandan super duo.

The video was shot by Sasha Vybz at some of the most coveted locations in Kampala being used to bring this romantic vibe to life.

Take a gaze: