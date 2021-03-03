Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi has asked Source Management singer Hajjara Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana to give birth for her alleged husband and manager Roger Lubega.

Full Figure requested Spice Diana to give birth to manager Roger during a light conversation that the two held before journalists asking the latter not to follow BBS TV presenter Diana Nabatanzi’s footsteps and rather settle down and raise her children.

Spice Diana responded positively by assuring Full Figure that giving birth is in her plans soon.

The Kokonya singer, however, noted that she is not ready to give birth to a husband who will publicize and boost the material things that one might gift her as the case is with Diana Nabatanzi and Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa.

On that note, he stated that she will at least wait until she turns 40 years old and give birth at that age.