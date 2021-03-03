The late Sheikh Nuuhu Muzaata Batte’s second wife Kuluthum Nabunya has denied allegations of romping with her house-help Umar Kabundu after phone call recordings of their conversation leaked.

Going by the recordings, Kuluthum and Kabundu seemed to have something romantic going on between them and it was suspected by the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata and hence why they separated.

Deep into the conversation, Umar is clearly heard expressing how he fancies one of Kuluthum’s dresses that she had left behind and made plans of not meeting again at their usual place, opting to always meet in town.

Late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte’s ex-lover Kuluthum Nabunya (in red)

Kuluthum is also heard giving assurance to Umar, telling him to stand firm because she is the boss at home and commands everything. She goes ahead to state how Sheikh Muzaata used to insult her before their children at home.

When Kuluthum was contacted to give her side of the story on the recordings, she totally distanced herself saying the recordings were doctored.

Kuluthum went ahead to defend herself saying that when she fell out with the late Sheikh Muzaata, he advised her that if she ever feels annoyed, she should seek divorce something she did but they were later told to settle their conflicts.