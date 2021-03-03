MNet is set to commission original Ugandan films for its channels on themes that focus around all facets of our daily lives. Here is what you need to know to be part of the new development:

In a bid to create more Ugandan originally created content on DStv channels, MNet is out to engage Ugandan filmmakers who now stand a chance to exposing their films to a wider African audience.

For most local filmmakers, this sounds like a huge opportunity, one that does not even require second thoughts to act upon. BUT, what is needed for one to submit their film proposal?

The primary target audience is for ages between 20 to 49 years. The films to be submitted must be created in either English and/or Luganda (subtitles should be provided for the parts acted in Luganda).

Authenticity is also a major box to tick and the film should have a duration of up to 90 minutes with an engaging and exciting storyline to engage the target audience of people aged between 20 to 49 years.

More to focus on:

Professional movie Script

Character Bible

Treatment/Approach

Preliminary Budget

Screeners/demo of previous work done

Contractual Information- i.e. Full names of Company, Directors & Partners, Company Registration Certificate, VAT Registration Certificate and full physical address.

Pearl Magic Prime

The Evaluation/Selection Process

Once your proposal has been sent, receipt of proposals will be acknowledged by email notification. The proposal will then be evaluated by a panel of Judges selected by Director of Channels/Head of Channel and a shortlist of successful proposals achieved.

That will be followed by pitching sessions for shortlisted proposals before the final selection from which owners of the winning proposals will be notified.

Submission of proposals and previous works done (HD files) should be done by 15th March 2021 and uploaded on https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/ then select the channel of your respective country i.e. Uganda – Pearl Magic.

Technical and editorial standards required by MNet will be set out in the production agreement once the proposal is selected. MNet will also have the final editorial and creative control over all aspects of the Commissioned Programming.

Best of luck!