Renown local rapper Jim Nola MC Abedunego raised alarm about how his life is in danger and he is being hunted by police for making songs against the regime.

For about two years now, rapper Jim Nola MC has been making songs with messages talking against the atrocities of the regime.

On Wednesday, the ‘Kabulengane Police’ singer through his Facebook page revealed that his life is in danger with police and other security personnel hunting him down.

Jim Nola explained how some of these security operatives keep asking people about his whereabouts pretending to be musc managers who want to sign him up.

Jim Nola MC has a chat with his friend, also 2021 presidential candidate, Bobi Wine

The rapper noted that his photo was pinned on the noticeboards of police stations around Kawempe but he emphasizes that he is not a criminal.

Jim Nola MC is in hiding and he explains how he has ran out of money and is soon running out of food for his wife and two pet dogs.