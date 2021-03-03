Rapper Peter Mugabi Settimba a.k.a Peter Rhymer has welcomed 2021 with the visuals for his “Ugandan Girl” collaboration with fellow Ugandan artist, Laxzy Mover.

The lyrics to the song which is likely to be best-loved by many Ugandan girls, hints about how the +256 girls shouldn’t be moved to adopt the western culture but rather stay traditional as they were born.

Peter Rhymer goes on to pour out his heart praising Ugandan girls for being polite, good-looking, loving, caring, and staying traditional as well something which has distinguished them from other ladies all over the world.

The new music video, which was directed and shoot by Charz FX, is fun with a vibrant conceptualization of the song’s central message about Ugandan girls who admittedly put men under a spell.

While speaking to the artist, he stressed that he even got engaged to a Ugandan girl.