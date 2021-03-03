Gospel singer Prossy Bishop Nakattude recently released the visuals to her brand new song dubbed ‘Waberawo Enjawulo’ giving hope to those that are demoralized.

Basing on the song lyrics, Bishop Prossy shares how it is important to walk with God by our sides in whatever we do saying that the difference will always be visible.

She goes on to add that with God the father, son, and holy spirit, we humans keep protected, guided, and blessed.

In her own words, Bishop Prossy dedicates the song to everyone who looks up to her as her role-model and for God to enable them achieve more than she has achieved in life.

Watch the video below: