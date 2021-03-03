International Business Management and Marketing graduate Nadia Matovu is set to represent Uganda at the Next Big Trender TV Show.

Nadia – a daughter of City tycoon Charles Mbire – will feature alongside four other influencers from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana for the crown of Africa’s newest top influencer.

Who will be Africa’s next big darling?



Five aspiring reality TV stars battle it out to be Africa's next top influencer. While getting to know them, the judging panel gets to decide which hopeful has what it takes.#thenextbigtrender #HoneyDStv173 #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/Co09uZtBBA — honeyafricatv (@honeyafricatv) February 8, 2021

The show will bear 3 judges who will vet and choose a winner at the end of exciting venture – to be broadcast on DStv’s new pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel 173; Honey.

Read Also: DStv Uganda offers Showmax at discounted price

Nadia says she’s “proud” to represent her country, competing against S. A’s Kutlwano Motla, Kenya’s Benerdette Sheila, Nigeria’s Omoregie Precious and Ghanaian fashion model Lharley Lartey.

“Catch me on DSTVs new lifestyle channel @honeyafricatv from March 19th proudly representing on The Next Big Trender. Tune in from 16:00 WAT, 17:00 CAT, 18:00 EAT,” she wrote on her Instagram page.