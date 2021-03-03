International Business Management and Marketing graduate Nadia Matovu is set to represent Uganda at the Next Big Trender TV Show.
Nadia – a daughter of City tycoon Charles Mbire – will feature alongside four other influencers from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana for the crown of Africa’s newest top influencer.
The show will bear 3 judges who will vet and choose a winner at the end of exciting venture – to be broadcast on DStv’s new pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel 173; Honey.
Nadia says she’s “proud” to represent her country, competing against S. A’s Kutlwano Motla, Kenya’s Benerdette Sheila, Nigeria’s Omoregie Precious and Ghanaian fashion model Lharley Lartey.
“Catch me on DSTVs new lifestyle channel @honeyafricatv from March 19th proudly representing