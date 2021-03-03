Names like Alex Ndawula, Christine Mawadri, and Allan Kasujja might not ring a bell but to people on the fourth and third floor, these radio personalities among others dominated the airwaves for more than a decade setting the pace for the industry.

The young generation had competition but this is changing as more young people are outdoing themselves in radio.

Several of the presenters began their presenting journeys in campus radios, hosting podcasts and anchoring news slowly making their way to radio.

According to the 2019 IPSOS National Audience Measurement Survey, there has been a drastic change in the media scene in Uganda with radio remaining king, TV picking, and print declining.

This can only be complemented by top, focused, and skilled presenters. While anyone can call themselves a presenter these days, it takes unparalleled skill and heaps of talent to captivate an audience.

Presenting with finesse is an art that many radio stations are picking up by first, hiring the best presenters.

Stations like Nxt Radio and Sanyu FM aren’t shy about getting the best talent from different places to make sure the station stays a powerhouse in the industry.

Names like Flavia Tumusiime, Lucky, KK, Karitas Karisimbi, Kasuku, Henry, Prim, Nimrod, Malaika, Crystal Newman, Brian Mulondo, Maritza, Patrick Kanyomozi are synonymous with the industry and have been around but that doesn’t mean they’re the last. The kind of skill they exhibit undoubtedly sets the pace for the people to come.

When the first-ever audiovisual radio came into play over two and years ago, young and fresh blood took the mantle and are still breaking records until today. People like KK, Posha, McVexx, Smart, Hakeem, Jokwiz, Lisa are many of the young presenters who have helped Nxt Radio become one of the leading English-speaking radios in Uganda.

Research by IPSOS in 2020 had already shown that Nxt Radio is among the top 5 most listened to English radio stations in Uganda, and the addition of Rudende only shows how much they want that number one spot for both the station and presenters.