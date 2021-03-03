Goodlyfe singer Weasel Manizo collaborates with rising star Piz Mallon on a brand new song dubbed ‘Sure’. The visuals are out.

Produced by Diggy Baur, ‘Sure’ is a song that will remind most of us about the deadly Radio and Weasel combination, only that this time Mowzey is replaced by Piz Mallon.

There have been early comparisons of Piz Mallon’s singing style and vocals to the Mowzey Radio’s with many music lovers and critics having come across the youngster for the first time in this project.

Piz Mallon, however, has been around for a while and was part of the Goodlyfe crew even before Radio’s death. The late actually used to acknowledge what a talent he is.

He now arises to showcase his talent to the world and you would say that the first reception from the public has so far been a good one.

His lyricism is also something to watch in coming months as he looks forward to making a name for himself in the mainstream music industry.

The visuals of the new collaboration were directed by Zero One Media and there is a lot to look at. Take a gaze: