Cindy Sanyu is not ready yet to release her new singles despite having loads of finished projects in studio. The Uganda Musician’s Association acting president explains why.

Just a few artistes managed to remain musically relevant since March 2020 when the lockdown was imposed by the Uganda government.

Songs like Muyayu, Malamu, Tumbiza Sound, Nakyuka, Kigwa Leero, among a few others, defied the odds to dominate the industry at times when music promotion proved to be a high hurdle to jump.

Sheebah Karungi, Geosteady, Iryn Namubiru, Zulitums, Maro, and Irene Ntale ignored the uncertainty and felt it wise to release music albums. Well, just a few songs off those albums managed to make it on the daily playlists. It was a not so well-thought strategy.

Most of the prominent musicians in the industry, however, seemed to have cooled the pressure and took a break, releasing just a few singles with the two major reasons being the political situation and the forgettable pandemic.

The likes of Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Eddy Kenzo, and Cindy Sanyu, decided to spend the whole while in studio working on new songs as they waited for the situation to normalize so that they can unleash their dragons.

Cindy Sanyu is one of the few people who will forever remember 2020 as a good year. She managed to stage the record-breaking Boom Party concert just before COVID-19 took over and led to cancellation of all public gatherings from March to-date.

Her fans have, however, yearned for a music marathon – in vain. She is not ready to release the singles piled up in studio and she has her reasons.

During an interview with NBS TV, the Kimg Herself revealed that she has just a few projects (mainly collaborations with other artistes) out of the many that she recorded amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

Her reason is that the music market has been unstable since March and it still is. The UMA presidential candidate argues it out that she cannot put any of her projects on such an unstable market.

I recorded music during lockdown but I can’t release it now. I will wait for the situation to get back to normal. Cindy Sanyu

