Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa has threatened to sue anyone who will insult him again over remarks he made after dumping BBS Telefayina presenter Diana Nabatanzi.
Emmanuel Lwasa issued the stern warning after he came across several video clips from different individuals online attacking and insulting him over dumping Nabatanzi and publicizing the material things he had given her.
Mr. Lwasa faced a baptism of fire from several women who sided with Nabatanzi after he claimed that in their relationship, the TV presenter was only a gold-digger who failed to give birth for him after five solid years of dating.
Read Also: If I feel unhappy in this new marriage, I’ll dump her and move on – Masaka tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa
While speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Mr. Lwasa disclosed how he has several video clips of different individuals insulting him over the words he spoke while hitting hard at Nabatanzi during his recently concluded introduction ceremony as his new wife, Angel Kawunda introduced him to her parents in Nakasongola.
Mr. Lwasa explained that he started contemplating ditching Nabatanzi the day they went out and she turned up while decked in a Muslim-like outfit, seeming totally uncomfortable.
Whoever will insult me without using their brains over this issue I will drag you to courts of law. One thing I learned in my past relationship with Nabatanzi is that these girls tend to play some cards.
What I discovered is that these ladies always pretend or hide people with who they are in a relationship with when they are something bad behind the back.
The day I ditched Nabatanzi, was the day I went with her to a bar but came clad in an outfit similar to those of Muslims. She clearly looked uncomfortable. That is the point where I said I wouldn’t hang out with her again.
I am a free person because I at times even sit at the bar counter. When she acted in such a way I clearly knew that there was something wrong or bad going on behind my back.Emmanuel Lwasa