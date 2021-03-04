Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa has threatened to sue anyone who will insult him again over remarks he made after dumping BBS Telefayina presenter Diana Nabatanzi.

Emmanuel Lwasa issued the stern warning after he came across several video clips from different individuals online attacking and insulting him over dumping Nabatanzi and publicizing the material things he had given her.

Mr. Lwasa faced a baptism of fire from several women who sided with Nabatanzi after he claimed that in their relationship, the TV presenter was only a gold-digger who failed to give birth for him after five solid years of dating.

While speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Mr. Lwasa disclosed how he has several video clips of different individuals insulting him over the words he spoke while hitting hard at Nabatanzi during his recently concluded introduction ceremony as his new wife, Angel Kawunda introduced him to her parents in Nakasongola.

Mr. Lwasa explained that he started contemplating ditching Nabatanzi the day they went out and she turned up while decked in a Muslim-like outfit, seeming totally uncomfortable.