Singer Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi has finally admitted that she is one of the artists who stagnated at the level of a forever upcoming artist for the years she has spent in the music industry.

Full Figure confessed to being one of the longtime upcoming artists during the artists’ meeting with Minister Godfrey Kiwanda who invited artists to meet with the Uganda Tourism Board to discuss about the local tourism industry.

During the meeting, Minister Kiwanda revealed why the MTV MAMA Awards were postponed and stated that they will return in May.

The meeting had several upcoming artistes and they agreed on composing a song for the tourism industry.

The tourism board is set to spend about Shs300M in efforts of getting artists from all Ugandan regions to promote the industry.