Celebrated rapper Daniel Kigozi alias Navio has for the first time shared a brief history of his early life with popular Luga-Flow storyteller GNL Zamba revealing that he paid for his first hit jam titled “Soda Jinjale”.

Navio opened up about his past life and journey in the music industry with GNL Zamba as he was responding to a question of whether there’s any bad blood between them.

Basing on his response, Navio stated that he has never had a real problem with GNL Zamba and that he has always regarded their competition in Hip-Hop as a friendly battle.

The “Njogereza” rapper, however, went a notch higher and spilled a few deep secrets of their past, disclosing how GNL Zamba has been battling with the frustration of living under his shadow.

Navio furthermore exposed GNL Zamba when he revealed that he used to foot the bills of Luga-flow storyteller’s personal stuff, studio time, among many other things that he kept to himself.