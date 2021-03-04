American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company Square has acquired majority ownership stake in TIDAL.

The development is bound to ring changes especially in the monetary transactions on the app as work is geared towards creating new listening experiences.

According to CEO of Square Jack Dorsey, Square will revolutionalize the listening experience on TIDAL by bringing fans closer with “simple integrations for merch sales” and “new complementary revenue streams.”

Jack worked with American rapper and businessman Jay Z, the latter joining the Square board with the goal of finding new ways for artists to support their work.

Square is acquiring a majority ownership stake in TIDAL through a new joint venture, with the original artists becoming the second largest group of shareholders, and JAY-Z joining the Square board. Why would a music streaming company and a financial services company join forces?! — jack (@jack) March 4, 2021

Square has paid $297 million in stock and cash for the stake while offering financial tools to help Tidal’s artists collect revenue and manage their finances.

TIDAL is currently available in 56 countries inlcuding Uganda. TIDAL and MTN Uganda have made the streaming service even much easier to access.

An array of membership options are available due to the partnsership. Customers can tap into one, three, seven and 30-day memberships, all of which include data and a free 30-day trial for all first-time members.

MTN Uganda customers can subscribe to TIDAL using MTN Mobile Money. To start your TIDAL experience with MTN, simply dial *165*66#.