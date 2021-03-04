Weasel Manizo drops his first single of 2021 dubbed ‘Ebyakabi’ to kick start what is slated to be such a musically busy year for him.

2021 is turning out to be the busiest year for remaining Goodlyfe crew singer Weasel Manizo since the departure of Mowzey Radio in early 2018.

Musically, Weasel has already been involved in three projects, the latest one being his latest release, a single dubbed ‘Ebyakabi’ translated to mean ‘Goodies’.

‘Ebyakabi’ is a dancehall song evoking all the good vibes from the listener and you better be ready to dance when you press ‘Play’.

The audio was produced by Ian Pro and the visuals directed by Aaronaire. Take a gaze: