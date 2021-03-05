Comedian Hassan Ssenyonjo alias MC Bujingo Kaberenge who is popularly known for imitating Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is seeking funds for treatment of a cancer which is affected his private parts.

The youthful comedian is in a sorry state because he cannot even afford what to eat on a daily basis.

On top of not being able to get what to eat, he was recently thrown out of his rented house for failure to clear the rent arrears which had accumulated after a long period of time without working.

While appearing on NBS TV Uncut show, MC Bujingo Kaberenge called upon well-wishers within the entertainment industry to run to his rescue as they did to singer Evelyn Lagu before his situation goes from bad to worse.

He says that he was told by another pastor that his woes and battles were sent by the head of House of Prayer Ministries Church in Makerere and Director of Salt Media, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo.

Ever since MC Bujingo was thrown out of his rental, he has been sleeping in an unfinished building and he can neither afford medicine nor a decent dish to survive.