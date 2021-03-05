Renown Ugandan socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black regrets trusting witch doctors to save her from the four years prison sentence she received on Thursday 12th July, 2012 for embezzling Shs 11 billion from Daveshan Company.

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire observed that the evidence presented by the prosecution which constituted of a team of lawyers representing Bad Black’s ex-boyfriend David Greenhalgh proved beyond reasonable doubt that she was guilty.

Before the forgettable day, Bad Black visited shrine and consulted several witch doctors who promised that the case would eventually fall in her favor and it would cost her Shs10m.

During the interview with MC Ibrah, the 31-year-old revealed that she had friends who she now describes as bad peer groups and it was them that took her to the witch doctors.

She says that she visited witch doctors’ shrines in Masaka, Kiboga, Kisoga, and Iganga but she regrets the time and money she wasted and wishes she had just accepted her fate and saved her money.

“I had friends, you know bad peer groups. I thank God I became a Born again then later a Muslim but I tried witch doctors. They are real good thieves. They can create something,” Bad Black noted.

Bad Black despises witch doctors and she believes that they are bafere who only use a situation to steal money from the victims just like they took her Shs10m.

That white man disturbed me a lot but those witch doctors are thieves. They took my money I thought they were not going to sentence me. The morning I went in court looking like a boss the judge told me, “You’re guilty. Am here sentencing you to 7 years!” I said this witch doctor ate my ten millions for nothing. Bad Black

Bad Black was released on Monday 14th March, 2016 after serving the four years sentence and she has since lived a reformed life which she says she decided upon while still in prison.