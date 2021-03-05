A few weeks back, popular city Sheikh Umar came under fire when he was criticized by fellow Muslim brothers for saying a burial prayer at singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako’s Nikkah launch meeting.

Having said a wrong prayer at Kabako’s Nikkah launch, a section of Muslims advised him to enroll in a Muslim school so that he can learn some of the right Islamic prayers among other things that are taught in Islam.

He, however, gave a deaf ear and ignored the accusations saying that whoever accused him of saying a burial prayer is just against his works and beefs him.

City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has also come out and bragged that she is far much better than Sheikh Umar in saying Islamic prayers.

Sheikh Umar is just a fraudster and a conman. He is not a sheik. He is a local traditional witch doctor who is just embarrassing the Islamic religion. I am far better than him in saying Islamic prayers. Sheikh Umar only learned to say burial prayers. He is just a witch doctor who has black magic and other satanic things. Bad Black

Bad Black also went ahead and condemned the late Sheikh Nuuhu Muzaata’s second wife Kuluthum Nabunya saying she did a very disrespectful act of romping with her house-help identified as Umar Kabundu following their leaked phone call recordings.

Mama Jonah further stated that Kuluthum Nabunya’s relationship with the house-help only left the late Sheikh Nuuhu Muzaata Batte’s family in shame and exposed for all the bad and wrong things that anyone would never have expected to come from a family of a person who was highly respected.