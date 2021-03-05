Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone maintains that he is still a member of the National Unity Platform party (NUP) despite being denied the opportunity to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayorship seat as the party flag bearer.

Chameleone maintained that he is still a member of NUP while was responding to a question of whether he still maintains a healthy relationship with Bobi Wine since he was denied the party ticket to which he confirmed that he is still a good friend with the 2021 presidential candidate.

Chameleone went on to reveal that he will return and contest for the the Lord Mayor position in the 2026 elections as he decried voter bribery and cheating in the recently climaxed elections.

The singer also hinted on his plans of improving boxing clubs within Kampala stating that he has friends aboard who are about to ship in boxing equipment including boxing gloves, mouth guards among other items that boxers might need.

He also shared about his plans to improve different football playgrounds as he promised that he will lobby for different play grounds to get artificial turfs.