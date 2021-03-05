Police, early on Saturday morning, raided and arrested popular comedy group and Radio Simba presenters Bizonto for reportedly skipping their bail.

The arrested include Sserwanja Julius a.k.a Kidomoole, Gold Ki-Matono alias Opeto, and Maliseeri and are reportedly said to have been taken to Buganda Road Court for their case hearing.

BIZONTO COMEDY POLIISI EBAKUTTE;Uganda Police Force enkya yaleero ekedde kukwata bakozi ba Radio Simba aba Binsangawano aba Bizonto Comedy okuli; Sserwanja Julius aka Kidomoole, Gold Ki-Matono aka Opeto ne Maliseeri nga kigambibwa nti babuuka bail. Poliisi egamba nti ebatwala mu Kkooti ya Buganda Road bavunaanibwe. Radio Simba

Read Also: Radio Simba presenters Bizonto arrested over tribalistic jokes

Last year on July 14th, Bizonto were arrested from Radio Simba on matters of allegedly inciting tribalism/ sectarianism amongst Ugandans through their craft.

They were later taken to the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli for interrogations and after detained at Kireka.