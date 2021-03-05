NBS TV Uncut presenter Zahara Totto has branded Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s wife, also singer, Rema Namakula as the ambassador of women with family planning ‘coils’ that protect women from getting pregnant.

Zahara Totto described Rema as the ambassador of women who use IUD’s while discussing Diana Nabatanzi and Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa’s broken relationship after the latter accused the former of failing to give birth.

In that regard, Zaraha Totto hinted on Rema’s relationship with Dr. Hamza wondering why the songstress has taken long to give birth for her husband ever since they got married.

I want to send greetings to women and most especially Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s wife Rema. In fact, Rema is the ambassador of women with coils. Zahara Totto

During the show, Zahara Totto also revealed that singer Sasha Brighton could also be in the category as Rema.