Soon, and very soon, Embezola is going to walk down the aisle with the love of her life Asha. Bad Black is head over heels about the developments and here are a few things we know about the wedding in the offing.

In your head, picture Bad Black in a wedding gown, walking down the aisle, hand-in-hand with Asha, both smiling and waving to the few invited guests. What a sight that will be!

Well, it is no longer a secret that Bad Black will soon become Mrs. Somebody. In recent months, she has been showering praise upon Asha. They both now have tattoos of each other’s name on their bodies.

During an interview with MC Ibrah, Bad Black revealed that the introduction ceremony will be happening very soon and the preparations are already underway.

What she is already sure about is that the introduction and wedding will take place in Uganda at venues that will be discussed upon because she is a Muganda and so is her husband to be.

On the list of performers; Winnie Nwagi, Dre Cali, and Lydia Jazmine, are a must according to Bad Black who will be meeting the managers of the mentioned artistes soon.

The person who shouldn’t miss is Winnie Nwagi. I love Winnie Nwagi. I will talk to the management when I start preparing my budget. Bad Black

The self-styled Embezola warned her followers against expecting to see her donning cultural wear because she is not such a cultural person.

She also stressed that she does not have a big bums and yet Gomesis only look good on women who have big bums so they won’t be an option for her.

Bad Black is not bothered about whether her parents are okay with the introduction or not. She is determined to make this dream come true at all costs.