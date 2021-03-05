Firebase crew singer Zex Inchi Bilangilangi has ventured into the fishmonger business as one of the ways to expand his earnings in these tough days where artists have not been performing for a while.

The Ratata singer’s stall is located in Kamwokya where he hails from and he is proud that the business is worth his investment and apparently business is moving on smoothly.

Zex Bilingilangi disclosed that he started the fishmonger business with just Shs200,000 adding that he also invested in selling matooke to residents as a means not to run broke and become a beggar like other artists.

He added that he has currently set his sight on starting an online shop where he plans to sell his Bilangilangi outfit merchandise to the public.

I invested in a fishmonger business with my good friend Jose who bought me the idea. The business is moving on smoothly. We started with just Shs 200,000. I had no clue about the business but Jose has taught me everything. I even at times sell matooke. I’m not ashamed for doing any business if I get money out of it. I don’t want to be a beggar. Apparently, I’ve set my sight on starting up an online shop for my Bilangilangi merchandise so my fans should soon lookout for it. Zex Bilangilangi

Zex is also looking forward to constructing a better shelter for his mother who he always expresses his love for her.