Self-styled Uganda’s R&B King Bartson Lutalo alias Cosign has publicly stated that he prefers being in a relationship with a less attractive lady than a pretty brainless babe.

Cosign, also known as Mr. Biri Bam Bam, reasoned that being in an affair with a less attractive woman who is more developmental is far profitable than being in love with a pretty brainless babe just to pose with her for photos.

The “Obeera Wa” hit singer gave his comparison between the two kinds of ladies via his social media platforms reportedly out of experience he has encountered from the different relationships he has been involved in.

I would rather be in a relationship with an UGLY WOMAN (capital letters) who is more developmental than a Beautiful brainless Woman Kabulegane Obulungi Bwo Babulyaa? Cosign

Cosign’s comparison evoked mixed feelings and reactions among his followers and fans as some backed up his point while others disagreed with him on grounds they each explained knowing best.