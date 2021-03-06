Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako has intensified his ways of soliciting funds for his forthcoming introduction ceremony with his longtime girlfriend Jazira Namuddu.

This is after Kabako took matters into his own hands and reached out to Kibuli Mosque clergy’s and gave them invitation cards inviting them to his Nikkah ceremony which is slated for April 8th, 2020.

Kabako stormed the Kibuli Mosque clergy after Friday Jumu’ah prayers and told them how his martial ceremony is just in the corner.

Ever since the “Sitani Tonkema” singer launched his Nikkah meetings, he has been meeting different people while issuing them with invitation cards to his marital ceremony.

The singer also has plans of reaching out to his wife’s relative Bebe Cool to issue with him with an invitation card to their Nikkah and as well solicit some funds from him for the function to turn out colorful.