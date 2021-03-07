Newly signed Bexx Nation talented singer and songwriter Kim*C drops the visuals of his latest music project dubbed ‘Kankyebeere’.

Kim*C, real name Kamoga Abdul Hakim, is a Songwriter, Producer and a Performing Artist signed under Bexx Nation.

Kim*C is was born and raised in Kibuli and he picked his inspiration to start music as a career from the Late Mowzey Radio.

When you listen to Kim*C sing, you easily feel Radio’s breathtaking vocals and the lyrical content. Kim*C also sings love songs, just like Radio.

With his career still at the takeoff stage, Kim*C has six songs already out including; Ndabirwamu (feat. Vinka), Mpulila, Nkukutu, Edutainment No Entertain (Covid Song) and the new one Kankyebeere.

The new audio produced by Anest Beats will have you remembering the fallen music legend Mowzey Radio and that’s how vocally talented Kim*C is.

His songwriting skills are also something local music lovers can hope on for a brighter music industry which has lacked in that area since the demise of the Goodlyfe star.

The visuals of Kankyebeere were directed by CB Filmz and they show the beauty of Uganda while still sticking the message in the lyrics of the beautiful song.

Take a gaze: