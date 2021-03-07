Turntable guru Deejay Crim secures the services of the underrated dancehall maestro Nutty Neithan on this new song dubbed ‘Buzibye’.

Buzibye katuzilye, buzibye katuzilye… ‘Buzibye’ is a song dedicated to the hardworking people who know how to enjoy life and appreciate the fruits of their hardwork.

It is a song which would easily rock the bar and have the sexy ladies storming the dance floors if bars were still open. Even now that the bars are still closed, you can still enjoy the vibe.

Read Also: Deejay Crim shakes the tables with Rap Storm | VIDEO

The audio, produced by Andy Muzic, is a feel good vibe as both artistes compliment each other’s music styles to produce a song worth a listen.

Nutty Neithan and Deejay Crim are friends and you can feel it in the way they support each other in this song. ‘Buzibye’ when translated means ‘It is dark/night time’.

The visuals were directed by Ivash RS and apart from the dances, there is a lot more for your eyes to feed on. Take a gaze below: