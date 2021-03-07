Yusuf Ssenabulya a.k.a Roden Y Kabako has disclosed that he cried to the extent of losing consciousness the day thugs stole the first car he bought with his hard-earned money.

While appearing on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show, Kabako narrated that his car was stolen in the wee hours at a bar known as Happy Boyz located along Entebbe road.

He went on to explain that when his car was stolen, he had to foot around the area hoping that he would maybe find it in the surrounding areas but all his efforts were futile.

He added that as he was still on the foot patrol hunting for his ride, he landed on a lady who was also crying loud on the streets for the same cause after thieves had stolen her husband’s Prado.

Having found the lady in tears, he definitely knew that his case was just a light one because his car was very cheap compared to the Prado.