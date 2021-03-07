Voltage Music duo Kent and Flosso woke up on Sunday morning to the sad news of the death of Fif Ochora, the video vixen in their ‘Muzanyo’ video.

Not much was known of Fif Ochora but her lead role in Kent and Flosso’s ‘Muzanyo’ visuals is deeply appreciated in the entertainment fraternity.

Ochora was also a model, video vixen and makeup artist who contributed to the beauty seen in a couple of local music videos.

Fif Ochora applies makeup on John Blaq

Read Also: Kent and Flosso release ‘Muzanyo’ video

The sad news of Fif Ochora’s passing on was revealed on Sunday morning by the Voltage Music duo through social media.

On their Instagram page, Kent and Flosso expressed their deep sorrow as they sent out condolences to her family and friends.

According to information gathered, Ochora lost the battle with breast cancer. She will be missed by many in the entertainment industry.

We pray that God comforts Ochora’s family and for her soul to rest in piece. Below is the music video in which she acted.