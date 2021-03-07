Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi revealed her utmost pride in being a mother to a wonderful daughter Dee M. Valerie as she added a year to her age on Saturday 6th March 2020.

Away from the hit songs and raunchy photos, Winnie Nwagi is a single loving mother of one daughter identified as Dee M. Valerie.

Valerie is a young beautiful girl who we have often seen in the company of the singer if you follow her on Snapchat.

Going by what we have seen in the past, Valerie is everything for Nwagi and she is very protective of her daughter. She will curse anyone that says anything bad at her.

The Swangz Avenue songstress had all the sweet words flowing from all angles as her daughter turned ten years old on 6th March 2020.

Nwagi revealed how tough it is being a single mother but also noted how much pride it brings to her whenever she looks at her daughter.

Being a single mother is twice the work, twice the stress, and twice the tears but also; twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride. Happy birthday my love Dee M Valerie. Winnie Nwagi

Happy belated birthday Valerie!