Singer Angella Katatumba has asked multi-talented producer, singer, and songwriter Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre to publicly clear the air about them not having sex during the two months that they dated.

While appearing on NBS TV’s UnCut Sabula show, Katatumba was pinned to stop lying to the public about the pair not having coitus despite spending nights together in the same apartments.

The accusation made Katatumba lose her cool as she furiously called out Andre to spare sometl time to reveal to the public that they didn’t sleep together.

She added that by the time they split, Andre had asked to give her a baby but she declined because he had refused to test for HIV which forced her to ditch him even though she deeply loved him.