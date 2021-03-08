NBS TV’s After 5 show presenter Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats has celebrated the International Women’s day in a totally different style with a few revelations.

This is after the veteran events emcee took to his social media pages and painted them red while expressing his love for Spark TV’s presenter Caroline Marcah.

He started by changing the display photos of his pages, replacing them with Marcah’s snaps. He went ahead and took screenshots of one of her Instagram posts, sharing them across his accounts.

On top of that, he captioned the screenshots with sweet-wordings as he expressed his feelings and affection for the good-looking media personality saying as long as she is close to him, he is happy.

A man is Happy

As long as

His woman Is

Happy women’s day MC Kats

Read Also: Spark TV’s Caroline Marcah admits to ‘chewing’ MC Kats

This is not the first time that two have been reported to be so close to each other. Just recently, Caroline Marcah publicly admitted to chewing MC Kats’ cassava.

As their relationship is blossoming, we only wish them the best in their romance.