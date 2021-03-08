Former sex worker and celebrated socialite Bad Black, real name Shanitah Namuyimbwa, believes feminism is not about making women stronger but rather about changing the worlds perception on their strength.

Feminism is a social and political movement about changing the way people see male and female rights (mainly female), and campaigning for equal ones.

It’s about levelling the playing field between genders, and ensuring that diverse women and girls have the same opportunities in life available to boys and men.

To the extremes, feminism has been used to demean men as women take it into their hands to take over superiority.

As it is Women’s Day across the world, different women are celebrated for different reasons and for being feminine in general.

Celebrated Ugandan socialite Bad Black, through social media, expressed her understanding of feminism and how it should not be about merely making women strong.

The controversial socialite notes that women are already strong but the world now needs to perceive their strength.

Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. Happy Women’s Day! Bad Black

Well, it might be a borrowed context from G.D Anderson but what do you make of Embezola‘s angle on feminism?